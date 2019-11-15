Nadroga calls for support, resilience the key for Suva

There’s no excuses from Nadroga with hours away from the much anticipated clash with Suva.

Nadroga Manager Simi Cabenalotu says the three weeks of preparations have been enough for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy holders.

However, Nadroga prop Setefano Samoca says there’s only one thing left before they play the Skipper Cup champions Suva.

”To our supporters here in Nadroga come down on Saturday and be a morale support to our players who will be going onto the field for the 80 minutes. Your presence on Saturday will highly boost the boys”.

Are you ready! -Two titles on the line, will it be Nadroga who reign supreme again or can Suva rattle the Farebrother… Posted by FBC Sports on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba says they have been preparing to defeat the Stallions at Lawaqa Park.

Labalaba adds it’s a difficult task but they’ll try their best.

The last Suva coach to win the Farebrother at Lawaqa Park was Saiasi Fuli in 2017.

Fuli who also led Suva to beat Nadroga in the Skipper Cup final last year says resilience is the key.

“Everyone in the starting 15 and the bench need to believe in the same objective and goal and that is to win the Farebrother because never will Nadroga give away the Farebrother easily”.

Nadroga will host Suva today at 3:30pm at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The LIVE TV coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One

In other Skipper Cup matches today, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.