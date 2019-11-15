Nadroga beats Yasawa in Skipper Cup clash

The BLK Nadroga side thrashed Yasawa 33- 3 in an entertaining match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Nadroga made an early start with a try from Sevuloni Mocenacagi and was converted by scrum-half Joseva Kuricuva in the 5th minute of play.

Kuricuva was instrumental hampering Yasawa’s defence enabling him to score two tries both of which were easily converted extending the Stallions lead.

Nadroga Fly-half Jiuta Lutumailagi added another five-pointer after scoring a try in the 28th minute of play.

The Yasawa team never backed down as they fought to at least attain some points on the scoreboard before half-time.

This was made possible through a try by Kitione Salawa that earned Yasawa 5 points.

Nadroga leads 28-5 at the break.

Yasawa’s inside centre Josefa Vetaukula successfully converted a penalty kick 15 minutes into the second half bringing the scoreline to 8- 28.

Well-combined tactic between the two brothers – Sevuloni Tabu and Sevuloni Mocenacagi was obvious half-way in the second half that made it possible for Tabu to score a try extending the Stallions lead 33 – 8.

The Yasawa team made a come-back after a try made by Maikeli Sivo however this was not enough as the Stallions held on to the win.