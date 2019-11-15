Home

Rugby

Nadroga beats Suva in Skipper Cup U19 clash

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 12:38 pm
Action from the Nadroga vs Suva U19 clash.

The Nadroga under 19 side proved too strong for Suva in their Skipper Cup clash at Lawaqa Park.

Nadroga defeated Suva 27-7 in an entertaining encounter.

In other under 19 results, Namosi beat Tailevu 10-5, Yasawa drew 12-all with Nadi and Naitasiri defeated Lautoka 11-6.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier in the day at Lawaqa Park, Suva Development beat Nadroga 26-12.

The development teams were made up of mostly players who didn’t make the cut for the senior sides with players like Emosi Vucago, Setefano Samoca, Jiuta Lutumailagi and Samu Laqai in action for Nadroga while Jeke Suguturaga and Jitoko Usamaki were the familiar faces for Suva.

The Women’s Skipper Cup match is currently underway between Suva and Nadroga and the LIVE coverage is on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The main match which is the Skipper Cup opener and Farebrother challenge will kick off at 3:30pm.

