Nadroga await directive from FRU

The Nadroga Rugby Union’s 2020 program will now rely on the commencement of the Skipper Cup.

This comes as the tournament was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, living teams like Nadroga’s to rearrange their sporting calendar.

Nadroga Logistic Officer Viliama Uluinaceva says they will await the directive from Fiji Rugby Union so they can begin official preparations.

“As in our programs, all Nadroga Rugby programs including our club rugby and our Super Rugby franchise will depend on whether the Skipper 2020 is going to commence or not on the 27th. So FRU is waiting the green light from government. If it’s a go then we surely will prepare for that as well.”

In the meantime, the Nadroga Players are conducting their individual trainings in their own homes.