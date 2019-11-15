Nadroga aims to develop grassroot level rugby

The Nadroga Rugby club have not deviated from their initial goal to ensure the development of Rugby at grassroot levels.

Nadroga Rugby Union Logistic Officer Viliame Uluinaceva says once restrictions will be lifted, the Club will focus on their junior teams and preparations towards the Skipper Cup.

Uluinaceva says players have been working on their individual training during this lockdown.

“Development of Rugby in the vanua of Nakuruvarua through our grade levels. We have the Under 18s through our Nadroga Academy, we have the Under 19 mens, womens and men and we also have a 7s program that takes place after the 15s season. So after COVID-19 its back to work for us.”

The side has brought up prominent rugby stars like Setefano Somoca, Emosi Vucago, Eremasi Radrodro, Atunaisa Ravuma and Eminoni Nasilasila.