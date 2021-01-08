Nadroga 7s official scout players for Super Series

The Nadroga 7s which starts tomorrow will be used to select players for the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series.

The three-day tournament will begin tomorrow and end on Thursday.

Nadroga Rugby Union president Tiko Matawalu says getting their young players involved in the ‘Super Series’ will surely help them in the long run.

“It is another way of engaging our junior ruggers to be engaged in rugby outside of school programs. We had our 15s club rugby which we accommodated the grades and now its 7s so we are accommodating them in 7s.”

Matawalu says they will select a BLK Stallions side which will feature in the ‘Super Series’

Meanwhile, a total of 16 teams will be part of the Under-19, while the Under 13 and 15 will have eight teams in the Nadroga 7s.