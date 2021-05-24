Nadolo to start for Leicester

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 24, 2021 6:02 am

Fijian powerhouse wing Nemani Nadolo will start for Leicester on Saturday when they take on Gloucester in n Round Two of the Gallagher Premiership.

Leicester is hoping to continue its winning momentum after an impressive start last week with a 34-19 win over Exeter Chiefs.

The Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has named an unchanged front row from Round 1, with club captain Ellis Genge, Nic Dolly, and Dan Cole named to start.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second row, Harry Wells is joined by Eli Snyman as the Zimbabwe-born lock makes his first start for Leicester.

Meanwhile, Northampton Saints will meet Exeter, Bath takes on Newcastle, Wasp will face Bristol, Harlequins battle Worcester, and London Irish face Sale.

