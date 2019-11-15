Nadolo to be a Leicester Tiger next season

Former Flying Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo is to be a Leicester Tiger next season after agreeing to terms with the club.

The move, which is expected to be announced this week, will see the 32-year-old swap Top 14 giants Montpellier for the Tigers.

Rugby Pass is reporting the 137kg Nadolo has signed a two-year deal with Leicester, where he will look to help improve the Tigers’ fortunes after two difficult seasons in the Premiership for the former heavyweights of English rugby.

Nadolo who is the heaviest back to ever play professional rugby, has enjoyed a four-year stint at Montpellier, where he scored a remarkable 53 tries in just 68 games.

[Source: Rugby Pass]