Nadolo signs for Waratahs

Former Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo signed a one-year deal for the New South Wales Waratahs.

The Waratahs confirmed today they’ve secured the services of the giant winger for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

In a statement, Nadolo said who would’ve thought after leaving 12 years ago he’d get another opportunity to be part of the club again.

He adds that he’s grateful to the coaching team and the board for having faith in him and giving him another opportunity.

Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman says they’ve all seen what Nemani has done in World Rugby in the last ten years and it’s incredibly exciting to have him in a sky-blue jersey.

He adds that Nadolo is motivated to get back to Sydney to have another crack at Super Rugby and push his claims to get on the Fijian Test team for their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign.

The Namatakula villager is no stranger to the Waratahs as he was originally contracted to the team in 2008.

Limited opportunities saw Nadolo head abroad, with stints in France, England, and Japan before returning to Super Rugby with the Crusaders.

Nadolo was one of the standout players for the Crusaders in 2014, ending the season as the competition’s equal leading try-scorer with 12 tries, including scoring in their Super Rugby final loss to the Waratahs.

Stints at Montpellier and the Leicester Tigers followed, with Nadolo finishing the 2021-22 season with ten tries from 21 matches in his most recent season for the Tigers in Premiership Rugby.

Nadolo will join the squad on December 1 for the Waratahs’ pre-season.