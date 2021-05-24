Nadolo set to join Waratahs

Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo is set to join the Waratahs on a one-year deal next season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports 12 years after he was cut adrift by the NSW, Nadolo will join Test fullback Kurtley Beale at the Waratahs to add international class and devastating power to the backline in 2023.

According to the SMH report, the Waratahs are not expected to confirm Nadolo’s signing for some time as the 34-year-old is still on contract with UK Premiership side Leicester and will leave them mid-way through the next European season.

Nadolo is expected to arrive in Australia towards the end of this year and likely be on duty for the back half of the 2023 pre-season.

Nemani Nadolo has played 30-Tests for Fiji and has scored 15 tries in 33 appearances so far for Leicester.

[Source: SMH]