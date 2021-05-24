Nadolo scores in Leicester’s win

Fijian powerhouse wing Nemani Nadolo helped Leicester Tigers thump Worcester in the Gallagher Premiership this morning.

The Flying Fijians winger scored a try in their 48-3 bonus point win at Sixways.

He was also voted as the Fan’s Favorite of the match.

Congratulations to today’s Fans’ Favourite, Nemani Nadolo! 👏 Thank You to all those who voted via the Tigers App 📲 🥇 @nemani_nadolo (31%)

🥈 @George_Fordy (16%)

🥉 Harry Potter (14%) pic.twitter.com/nJebUarWM0 — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) October 16, 2021

Tigers looked to have the game in the bag in the first half with tries to Harry Potter, Matias Moroni and Julian Montoya.

Even when they were down to 14 men, the Premiership leaders added two more ties to Richard Wigglesworth and Nic Dolly.

Nadolo and Freddie Burns than put icing on the cake with two more tries to complete Leicester’s fifth straight win and seven points clear at the top of the table.

In other matches, Exerter Chiefs edged Wasps 27-23, Newcastle Falcons condemned Bristol Bears to a fourth defeat with a 13-5 win,