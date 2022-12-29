Nadolo recalls first time he met McCaw

[Source: Zimbio]

Former Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo still can’t forget the first time he met two-time All Blacks World Cup winner Richie McCaw.

Nadolo says he was really anxious about joining the Crusaders in 2014 because of the club’s history.

He adds its one thing watching the most successful Super Rugby side in history on TV but the aura the Crusaders possess is different.

Article continues after advertisement

The Namatakula villager from Nadroga says he remembers the first day he went to do his medicals when he met a New Zealand rugby great.

“I was kind of like a little kid, Richie McCaw walked in, I got up and shook his hand, I still remember it to this day and he goes to me and I said G’day I’m Nemani, I actually said my full name, usually I just get them to call me Nims and he was like you here to have some fun, and I was like, yeah, and he goes alright I’ll see you soon, I’ll see you soon and that was it”.

Nemani Nadolo featured for the Crusaders from 2014 to 2016 before joining French Top 14 club Montpellier for five seasons.

He later played for Leicester Tigers in English Premiership rugby from 2020 to this year.

Next year he’ll be back in Super Rugby with the Waratahs.