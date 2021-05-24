Nadolo ready for tough clash

Fijian powerhouse wing Nemani Nadolo is still in fine form since coming out of international retirement last year to play in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The 33-year-old will have to prove himself once again this weekend in one of the most important matches of his career when the Flying Fijians take on the All Blacks.

Nadolo’s inclusion has been a huge boost to the Vern Cotter coached side and he says he keeps reminding the team about the importance of this match.

“This team is the team of the country and it is the team of the people. Not matter where you come from no matter how big you are and from where you are and where you play, we are all in the same level.”

The Namatakula, Nadroga, native says this will be the first time majority of the players will be playing the All Blacks.

“There is only one player that has played the All Blacks in our squad. And this is a great way to go out there and express ourselves and know our roles.”

This is only the beginning for the Flying Fijians on their quest to become a better team before the next World Cup.

New Zealand hosts Fiji in Dunedin on Saturday at 7:05pm.