Nadolo named named in Rugby World magazine team of the decade

Former Crusaders winger Nemani Nadolo was the surprise inclusion alongside a host of All Blacks in rugby’s team of the decade chosen by the esteemed Rugby World magazine.

The blockbusting Fijian, who was with the Crusaders from 2014-16, played 29 tests and at one Rugby World Cup in 2015 and he made the cut with eight All Blacks as the cream of the crop from 2010-2019.

Kiwis have dominated plenty of teams of the decade because of New Zealand’s winning record and their two World Cup wins in 2011 and 2015.

Article continues after advertisement

All Blacks great Dan Carter was on Tuesday named World Rugby’s player of the decade and he was Rugby World’s choice for first five-eighth with former team-mate Aaron Smith also in the halves.

Nadolo was on the right wing with All Blacks Ben Smith at fullback, Ma’a Nonu at second five-eighth, Richie McCaw at openside flanker, Brodie Retallick at lock, Owen Franks at prop, and Keven Mealamu at hooker.

The Springboks finished the decade as world champions, though, with the All Blacks surrendering the Webb Ellis Cup after losing 19-7 to England in the semifinals this year.

South Africa’s World Cup victory in Japan meant they matched New Zealand’s record of three global rugby titles.

There were two Springboks in Rugby World’s team with 2007 World Cup winner Bryan Habana on the left wing and Tendai Mtawarira, whose last test was their World Cup final success over England last month, was chosen at prop.