Nadolo hat-trick, Fiji finish 7th in ANC

Nemani Nadolo marked his return to international rugby with three tries as the Flying Fijians defeated Georgia 38-24 to finish 7th in the Autumn Nations Cup this morning in Scotland.

The Namatakula villager from Nadroga who was also the man of the match scored his first just after 72 seconds following a good solid scrum.

Nadolo was playing his first game for Fiji since June 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

Under slippery conditions five minutes later, Johnny Dyer crashed over from a set-piece line out and Ben Volavola converted for a 12-nil lead.

Georgia registered their first points via a penalty in the 10th minute when the referee penalized Levani Botia for going straight over the ball at the breakdown.

The Flying Fijians forwards and backline combined well in the 18th minute and a few phases later Josua Tuisova ran through untouched in the corner for their third try and Volavola converted.

Replacement prop Giorgi Melikidze brought Georgia back in the game when he scored their first try after putting together a few phases close to Fiji’s line.

After a flying start, Fiji had a quite last quarter of the first half as they led 19-10 at the break.

Albert Tuisue and Dyer played a solid game and won crucial turnovers at the breakdown.

It took 14 minutes into the second half before Fiji got points on the board following some good carries by the forwards and thenTuisova ran through a few defenders before setting up Mesulame Kunavula for another converted try.

The national side was at it again in 59th minute when Nadolo scored his second and Fiji’s fifth after he picked up a Volavola grubber kick in the corner.

However, just three minutes later, Nadolo went in again for his third from a set piece move.

Georgia’s openside flanker Beka Saghinadze struck in the 67th minute from a set piece lineout with Fiji leading 38-17.

The final 10 minutes was quite with some untidy play from both teams but it was Saghinadze who had the final say in the match with his second try with 120 seconds remaining.