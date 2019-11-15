Nadolo calls out assault against match official

Former Flying Fijian Nemani Nadolo has spoken out about attacks on match officials by players.

In a tweet, Nadolo sympathizes with referee Peni Talemaivavalagi saying that he hopes the young ref who was punched is doing alright.

Nadolo while referring to players says that match officials can frustrate players in the heat of the moment and it is their duty as players to make sure the safety of officials is paramount during a game.

The Leicester Tigers winger further goes on to say that violence does not solve anything.

Also sharing Nadolo’s sentiments is Fiji Rugby High-Performance Unit Manager Simon Raiwalui who tweeted that there is no room for violence in Fiji’s rugby competition.

A match between the Naitasiri and Tailevu U19 saw Highlanders lock Keresi Maya throwing a punch at the referee.

The case is now being handled by police.