Nadolo back, eight new faces in Flying Fijians squad

Eight new players have been named in the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup squad.

Players like Haereiti Hetet, the son of former Flying Fijians prop Joeli Veitayaki, Nadroga prop Jone Koroiduadua, Papua New Guinea born Naitasiri lock Chris Minimbi, Nadroga flanker Manueli Ratuniyarawa, former Natabua High School captain Kitione Kamikamica, France based Lekima Tagitagivalu, Tailevu halfback Simione Kuruvoli and Naitasiri flyhalf Tuidraki Samusamuvodre are expected to make their debut for Fiji at the tournament.

However, a notable inclusion is Nemani Nadolo who announced his retirement from international rugby with Fiji in January last year.

Also back in the squad is Mesake Doge while Leone Nakarawa has also been named along with Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, Johnny Dyer, Tevita Ratuva, Samuela Tawake, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Lepani Botia, Serupepeli Vularika, Jale Vatubua, Waisea Nayacalevu, Josua Tuisova, Kini Murimurivalu and Semi Radradra.