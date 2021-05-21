Nadolo and Murimurivalu’s Tigers miss out on European Trophy

Nemani Nadolo and Kini Murimurivalu’s Leicester Tigers missed out on a first European trophy in 19 years.

This is after they lost 17-18 to Montpellier in a feisty Challenge Cup final at Twickenham.

Vincent Rattez scampered on to his own kick to put the French ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

Leicester’s powerful pack and some astute kicking by George Ford helped Harry Wells and Jasper Wiese cross from close range when Montpellier were down to 14 men, putting Tigers 17-10 ahead.

But a penalty and a stunning Johannes Goosen try earned the French victory.