Nadivakarua village welcomes home their hero

The village of Nadivakarua in Kubulau, Bua yesterday day welcomed home their very own Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua star Vitalina Naikore.

Club yielding warriors of the village escorted the vehicle Naikore was travelling in from the road to the Tui Nadi’s residence for a sevusevu.

Clad in masi and bales of materials, Naikore was then escorted by the warriors to the village hall where villagers were waiting.

She could not control her emotions as she was accorded a full traditional welcome ceremony and thanksgiving for her participation in the successful outing of the Fijiana Drua in the Super W.

Naikore told FBC Sports she is overwhelmed with the ceremony accorded to her by the vanua and is thankful for their support.

She says she never dreamt that she would one day be representing Fiji on a world stage and attributes her success to God.

It was a double celebration for Naikore, who also turned 21 recently.