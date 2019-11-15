Nadi works on maintaining possession

Capitalizing on possession is one area the Nadi Rugby side will work on this week as they prepare to face Yasawa in the Skipper Cup competition.

The side hoped for a win against Tailevu last week but ended with a 13-all draw.

The Jetsetters had a better outing against Namosi after they defeated the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy holders 28-12.

Nadi Chair Samuela Navale admitted they could not capitalize on the possession against Tailevu.

“The Execution did not go our way and some calls went against us. We came for a win today but we didn’t capitalize on the possession that we had. We are to blame for it.”

Lautoka will face Naitasiri at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

In other matches, Nadi meets Yasawa at Prince Charles Park, Suva hosts Nadroga at ANZ Stadium and Tailevu faces Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Suva/Nadroga match will be aired LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.