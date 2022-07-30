Nadi wins Skipper U-19 title

Nadi is the new Skipper Cup Under-19 champion after a brave second half comeback to beat Suva 19-18.

Despite Suva’s dominance, it failed to take the fighting spirit from Nadi.

It was a better first 40 minutes from Suva compared to the hosts who failed to spark.

The capital city side dominated in the first half with two unconverted tries plus a penalty.

Suva registered its first points via a penalty to inside centre Naibuka Ladiniwasa before impressive lock Pita Yalimaiwai raced away for a try thanks to a lineout blunder by Nadi.

A few minutes later number eight Motikai Murray crashed over for their second try from a tap five meters out from the tryline.

It took Nadi 38 minutes to get on the board with an unconverted try to winger Sireli Masiwini.

Suva was leading 13-5 at halftime.

The visitors extended their lead to 18-5 when hooker Sakaraia Rokovou managed to sneak in with a try.

However, it was all Nadi after that with two successive converted tries to replacement players, prop Lasaro Tora and halfback Mesake Vocevoce.

With Nadi leading 19-18 and less than five minutes to play, the Suva players threw their bodies on the line but the brave jetsetter’s defence stood tall.

The main Skipper Cup final between Nadi and Naitasiri will kick off at 3pm and it will air live on the FBC Sports channel.