Nadi up for biggest test

Defending Inkk Farebrother champions, Jacks Nadi is bracing for what they call their biggest test this season.

The Jetsetters will host Skipper Cup champs Suva on Saturday and Assistant Coach Cohan Politini believes they can’t drop the ball against the capital city side.

According to former Flying Fijians captain and Fiji Rugby Union Manager Operations Sale Sorovaki, three players stood out for Nadi last weekend against Naitasiri.

Sorovaki says lock Sivaniolo Lumelume, flanker Ilisoni Galala and Veniona Vuki were impressive for the side.

However, Nadi Assistant Coach Politini says Suva is always a tough team to contain.

“We have a very big game this Saturday, from the last whistle on Saturday we immediately switched our focus to Suva and this will be our biggest test this year.”

Nadi defeated Suva 20-12 in their round one clash at the ANZ Stadium and they’ll host them on Saturday at Prince Charles Park at 3pm. You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

In other Skipper Cup games on Saturday, Tailevu hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park, Namosi takes on Naitasiri at Thompson Park in Navua and Rewa faces Northland at Burebasaga ground, all games kick off at 3pm.