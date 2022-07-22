Nadi U19 makes Skipper Cup final

A penalty to Nadi fullback Solomoni Lotawa made the difference in the Under-19 Skipper Cup semi-final at Prince Charles Park today after the Jetsetters beat Nadroga 31-28.

With the scores level at 28-all, Lotawa stepped up and nailed the three points with 10 minutes remaining.

Nadi will face the winner of the second semifinal tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori between Suva and Naitasiri.

Maika Kamikamica opened the account for Nadi with a converted try after a counter-attack from their own half.

The Stallions managed to get a try of their own close to the uprights ten minutes later when prop Apenisa Ledua crashed over.

Number eight and Captain Setefano Tuinayau added another converted try but Nadroga replied two minutes later with scores locked 14-14 all at halftime.

Nadroga returned from the break with a different attitude as lock Panapasa Vuetaki put the side in front for the first time with a converted try for a 21-14 lead to the Stallions.

Vuetaki struck again after three minutes for his second converted with Nadroga further in front 28-14.

However, replacement loose forward Asesela Limamaka got Nadi back in the game with a try to close the gap at 28-21 with Nadroga leading.

Players who came off the bench lifted the tempo of the game with hooker Josua Uluibau getting on the scoresheet for a 28-all scoreline.

Fullback Lotawa converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining with the jetsetters in front 31-28.

The senior semifinal between defending Skipper Cup champions Suva and Nadi kicks off at 4pm and you can watch LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.