Nadi U-19 beat Rewa in Skipper Cup

The Nadi Under-19 side proved too strong for Rewa in the first round of the Skipper Cup at Prince Charles Park following its 21-13 win today.

Rewa’s forward pack was too strong in the first half, breaking Nadi’s defense to score their first try in the sixth minute of play for a 5-0 lead.

15-minutes later, the confident Nadi players made a strong come back with an unconverted try to winger, Jethro Fasala.

Rewa’s outside centre, Apimeleki Drekelevu added another three points via a penalty kick.

The visitors extended their lead to 13 points after a try from fly-half, Willie Waqaitanoa.

The Jetsetters answered back with a try to the lanky winger, Joseva Caqusau for an extra five points before half-time.

Hosts, Nadi regained in the second half with a beautiful try by the outside centre, Manasa Tuisawau.

Nadi’s fly-half, Sairusi Vunisa added another two penalties for the 21-13 win.