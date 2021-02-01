Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Nadi U-19 beat Rewa in Skipper Cup

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 10, 2021 1:10 pm

The Nadi Under-19 side proved too strong for Rewa in the first round of the Skipper Cup at Prince Charles Park following its 21-13 win today.

Rewa’s forward pack was too strong in the first half, breaking Nadi’s defense to score their first try in the sixth minute of play for a 5-0 lead.

15-minutes later, the confident Nadi players made a strong come back with an unconverted try to winger, Jethro Fasala.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa’s outside centre, Apimeleki Drekelevu added another three points via a penalty kick.

The visitors extended their lead to 13 points after a try from fly-half, Willie Waqaitanoa.

The Jetsetters answered back with a try to the lanky winger, Joseva Caqusau for an extra five points before half-time.

Hosts, Nadi regained in the second half with a beautiful try by the outside centre, Manasa Tuisawau.

Nadi’s fly-half, Sairusi Vunisa added another two penalties for the 21-13 win.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.