Nadi treating each game as a final

The Nadi rugby side is treating each game as a final as it looks to maintain its winning run in the Skipper Cup.

Nadi has had an impressive season so far winning its last three matches.

The side upset Suva in its first match, defeated Northland in round two and just last Saturday edged Nadroga 16-15.

Action between Nadi and Nadroga

Manager Epeli Qoro says Nadroga gave them a wake-up call which means they have to be on their toes the full 80 minutes.

“We are taking all games seriously, one game at a time. So we are preparing well, learning from our mistakes from last week’s game especially on our scrum and our defense.”

Qoro says another mammoth task awaits them on Saturday as the team prepares to face Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua.

In other matches, Tailevu hosts Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park Ground two, Suva meets Northland at Buckhurst Park and Rewa plays Nadroga at Burebasaga Ground.

All matches kick off at 3pm.