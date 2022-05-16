Nadi to work on hiccups

The Nadi side will use this week to work on discipline in the next round of Skipper Games.

Following Nadi’s win against Naitasiri on Saturday, it was a game that had two red and three yellow cards with both teams showing indiscipline.

Manager Epeli Qoro acknowledged the fact that Nadi will need to work on those areas for its next Skipper Cup encounter.

Qoro says the Nadi side know how to stick to the game plan well which has also been a boost for them.

Nadi will play Rewa on Saturday at 3pm.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Nadroga play Suva, Naitasiri hosts Northland, Rewa faces Nadi and Namosi will play Tailevu.