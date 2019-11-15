Nadi to work on line-outs

After a disappointing 13-all draw against Tailevu last week, the Nadi Rugby team has ironed out some of the key areas they will need to work for this week.

The side had a better outing against Namosi after they defeated the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy holders 28-12.

With two wins and four losses, the Jetsetters know the match will be tougher come the next rounds of the Skipper Cup.

Nadi Manager Samuela Navale says though they have improved on their scrums, it is the line-out that still needs more work.

“We really improved on our scrums and one of our strengths was our line-outs which we always launch our attacks from. One thing we will go out and work on is our line-outs.”

Nadi will face Yasawa at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.