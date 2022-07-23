Nadi to find out finalist opponent today

Jacks Nadi rugby will find out which team it will face in the final when Naitasiri battles Nadroga in the second Skipper Cup semi-final today.

The jetsetters fought to the wire yesterday defeating Suva 20-19 to reach the final after a 14-year period.

Nadi Assistant Head Coach Cohan Politini says the bigger goal is yet to be achieved.

“This is very special, we’ve had three Farebrother for the past three years and now we have our go at our first Skipper Cup ever and we are going to take our best shot at it next week.”

Politini says his players held on even though they had to play catch-up rugby and they have proven that they deserve a place in the final.

Nadi’s opponent will be determined when the second semi-final clash kicks-off at 3pm.

It will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and you can also watch it live on FBC Sports.