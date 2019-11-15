Nadi to assess players during warm up games

The Nadi Rugby team’s coach staff will closely monitor the side’s friendly matches against Namosi and Nadroga this week.

President Mataiasi Nabau says the game will give them an opportunity to gauge the player’s capabilities especially after a long break due to COVID-19.

“During the lockdown, the boys were given their own individual training and when we reassembled again last week the team management conducted a fitness test and we were very happy with how the fitness levels for the boys were despite the restrictions.”

Nabau says the team was training from December but unfortunately around March they stopped due to the pandemic.

However he says, they want to ensure that come game day, the team is prepared mentally and physically.

The side was yesterday training at Prince Charles Park and Flying Fijians and Fijian Latui hooker Tuvere Vugakoto was also part of the training.

Nadi open their Skipper Cup campaign against Yasawa on the 25th of July.