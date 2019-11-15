Nadi thrashes Lautoka in Skipper Cup

Five unanswered tries to Nadi saw them thrash Lautoka 37-9 in their Skipper Cup match at Prince Charles Park today.

The hosts were the better side as they scored two first half tries to Vilikesa Driu and former Fiji 7s player Vatemo Ravouvou.

Lautoka’s Waisea Luveniyali tried to keep the Maroons in the game as he landed three penalties.

Nadi also lost a man before halftime, Sela Toga copping a yellow card for a late charge.

The Jetsetters led 15-9 at the break.

Despite being a man down, Nadi got off to a flying start as number 8 Apisai Nagi scored their third try just five minutes into the second half.

Sloppy play from Lautoka ensured Nadi stretched their lead, Sela Toga dotting down for a try.

In the 60th minute, Nadi’s Apisai Nagi got his double and Ravouvou landing the conversion from sideline as they led 34-9.

Nadi were again reduced to 14 men as Jolame Luvevou was sent off for a shoulder charge.

Just on fulltime, Ravouvou kicked another penalty as Nadi won 37-9.