Rugby

Nadi takes on game at a time

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 5:18 am

Every Skipper Cup match is a building block for Nadi Rugby.

Nadi has been unbeaten in the Skipper Cup after winning against Suva and Northland respectively.

Nadi Chairman Sekove Tuilakeba says although the team had a slow start to its pre-season preparation, the players have shown what they are capable of.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuilakeba says every week they push on to keep doing better and the players are looking forward to another win this weekend.

“It’s only building the team to bring its best ability in the next game to come”

Nadi will battle Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi and Nadroga game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Naitasiri hosts Suva at Naluwai ground, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Namosi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm on Saturday.

