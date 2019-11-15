Nadi/Tailevu match boost businesses

The Nadi rugby team may have retained the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy but Tailevu contributed to their victory in many ways.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on his social media page, wrote that the Jetsetters are not the only winners yesterday.

He says the wider community has benefited from the game with fans coming out in numbers to support the teams at Prince Charles Park.

Bainimarama says the trickling effect has helped boost many businesses including transportation, garment makers, restaurant owners, market vendors, entrepreneurs and everyone involved in the sport.

More can be expected next week with the kickoff of the Skipper Cup semi-finals.

Looking at the matchups, Nadroga will battle Naitasiri, a repeat of last year’s semifinalist and Suva takes on Namosi.