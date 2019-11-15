Nadi tags themselves as underdogs for Farebrother Challenge

The Nadi Rugby side has tagged themselves as underdogs for the last challenge of the Farebrother trophy against Tailevu tomorrow.

Executive Member Jeff Tamata says despite Nadi currently being the title holders, Tailevu is a class team, especially during big games.

“When it comes to Farebrother all teams are different but in the history of Farebrother Tailevu has never beaten Nadi but we are definitely not taking that on board as we know Tailevu is a very good team and they proved that last week with a full-strength Naitasiri team gearing up for the semifinals they beat them.”

Tamata also says the Nadi team is a young team compared to Tailevu who have experienced players.

However, Tamata says since they have missed out in the Skipper Cup semifinals, the ultimate aim now is to hold on to the prestigious trophy.

The last time the two sides meet in the Farebrother Challenge was in 2009 where Nadi won.

During round 7 of the Skipper Cup this year, Nadi and Tailevu played to a 13 all draw.