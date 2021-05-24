Nadi shifts focus to next game

The Nadi Rugby side has already shifted its focus to their next game following their close 24-18 win over Northland on Saturday during the Skipper Cup competition.

Nadi is currently two wins from two and will look to build on this during the competition.

Nadi Chairman Sekove Tuilakeba says they started the season on a high, registering another hard-fought victory at home yesterday.

“A win is a win and we are happy with the boys today, a bonus point and the competition is getting tougher. We had a good start last weekend.”

Nadroga will host Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm on Saturday.