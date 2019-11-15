Nadi rugby urging fans to be patient

The Nadi Rugby side wants to continue their winning momentum after ending Namosi’s unbeaten run in the Skipper competition last week with a 29-12 win.

Nadi Chair Jeff Tamata says the win has really boosted the Jetsetters ahead of their clash with Tailevu this week.

Though the team had not been performing in the first few rounds of competition having four losses but this win has earned them six points after the six rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

Tamata is urging fans to be patient with the team.

“We planned our training program to 14 weeks, I know the results were not coming in the first five games but we were patient and that is all that we are asking for our fans to be patient with the team and ask for their support and the boys will give the result in due time. We ask for their support and that’s all we ask.”

Tailevu will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday.

In other round seven games, Naitasiri play Yasawa at Nadovu Park while Lautoka meet Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Suva meet Namosi at the ANZ Stadium and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.