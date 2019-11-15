Nadi retains holy grail of Fijian rugby

The Nadi rugby side has broken the hearts of many Tailevu fans after successfully defending the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy at Prince Charles Park today.

Nadi continued their unbeaten 80-year Farebrother winning history over Tailevu defeating them 28-10.

The Jetsetters forward pack took control of the match, bursting through the Tailevu defence line and setting up two of their tries.

Hardworking blindside flanker Jolame Luvevou scored a double through powerful drives from their forwards, too dominant for the Tailevu players to stop.

A successful penalty by Vatemo Ravouravou in the 14th minute placed the hosts on the lead.

Three minutes later, the confident Tailevu outfit stole the lead with a try to Raduva Saumaki for a 5-3 scoreline.

The trophy holders answered back with a try to Vilikesa Driu on the far right corner for an 8-5 lead at halftime.

The Nadi forwards took command of the game in the second half, setting up two brilliant tries to Luvevou in the 44th and 50th minute.

The side continued to work hard and was paid off with a try to Ron Katonivere in the 67th minute and Napolioni Dawai for a 28-5 scoreline.

Tailevu had the last say in the match with a try to Marika Rasuaki bringing the scoreline to 28-10.

