Nadi retains farebrother trophy

Nadi has outclassed Rewa 25-15 in an entertaining INKK Fiji Rugby Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park this afternoon.

Nadi made several attempts in the first few minutes of the game to score a try but was kept at bay by the strong Rewa defence.

However, the power-packed Nadi forwards bulldozed their way through for a try to Turuva Lumelume with the hosts leading 5-0.

Nadi added another three points in the 22nd minute of play, after a successful penalty kick to Sela Toga.

The visiting team missed out on a few scoring opportunities, however, managed to gain three points from a penalty kick to fullback Apenisa Deve in the 24th minute.

Nadi led 8-3 at half time.

Rewa made a strong start in the second half with a try to winger William Tabuaniqili under the post and was easily converted by Deve for a 10-8 10 lead to the visitors.

The Jettsetters without disappointing their fans managed to score another try to former Flying Fijians flanker Naulia Dawai as Nadi regained the lead 15-10.

Outside centre, Tevita Mociu scored another beautiful try in the 13th minute of the second half and was successfully converted by Toga.

Nadi Manager, Samuela Navale says they’ve identified mistakes that will be improved in the next match.