Nadi reigns in Korovou

Defending Farebrother champions Jacks Nadi defeated Northland 21-10 at Gatward Park in Korovou in their Skipper Cup round 11 clash.

The win has set a good platform for the Jetsetters before they host Nadroga in the Farebrother challenge next weekend.

However, for Northland, the loss means they’ll have to dig deep in the next three rounds to avoid relegation.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams tried their best under heavy conditions in Korovou but Nadi prevailed in the end.

Kenneth Delai opened the account for the visitors with a converted try in the 19th minute after successive pick and drives inside Northland’s 22 meter line.

Delai struck again close to halftime with his second try from a driving maul which started 15 meters out from the opposition tryline.

The hosts managed to register its first points on the stroke of halftime with a successful penalty to fullback Ilimeleki Leiloma for a 14-3 lead to Nadi at the break.

It wasn’t a dream start for Northland in the second spell after lock Jone Tukana was sent off for a high tackle in the 42nd minute and Nadi capitalize with try to winger Jeremaia Driu who used his speed to chase a well calculated chip kick from outside center Jiutasa Nave.

Nadi was also reduced to 14 men when lock lock Aporosa Saukuru copped a yellow card for a high shot on Northland halfback Jovilisi Taraka.

campaign

The home crowd had a reason to celebrate midway in the second half when the referee awarded a scrum penalty try to Northland after Nadi failed to adhere to the whistleman’s repeated warnings.

The game came alive in the last 10 minutes with substitute Malakai Namalo lifting the tempo for Northland, however, it was too little too late as Nadi hung on to win.