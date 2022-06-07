Nadi ready to defend Farebrother title

Nadi Rugby Team. [File Photo]

The Nadi Rugby side has a mammoth task ahead as they prepare to defend the Inkk Farebrother trophy for the next rounds of competition.

Winning the title was a difficult job, but keeping it will even harder and Nadi Captain Ron Katonivere is aware of this.

Katonivere says last week’s match against Naitasiri was a testament of how intense the competition will get.

Suva is up next and Katonivere adds they’ll need to prepare well.

“There is a lot to learn from, so we are learning from our mistakes before the Game against Suva.”

Nadi faces Suva for the Farebrother challenge on Saturday with the venue yet to be confirmed.

In other Skipper matches, Naitasiri battles Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua, Tailevu meets Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, and Rewa hosts Northland at Burebasaga grounds.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.