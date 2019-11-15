Home

Nadi ready for Suva

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 24, 2020 6:07 am

The Nadi rugby side is all set to take on the defending Skipper Cup champions, Ram Sami Suva.

Nadi will meet the Suva tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 5:30pm.

The Nadi Rugby Union chair Jeff Tamata says they know what to expect from Suva.

“We are preparing nothing has changed in the preparation of the team and we’ll try our best this Friday to give the champion Suva side a good run for their money.”

Nadi is currently fifth on the table, hoping to improve their standings in the coming rounds.

Looking at Saturday’s matches, Nauatsiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka meets Yasawa at Churchill Park and Nadroga hosts Tailevu at Lawaqa Park.

 

