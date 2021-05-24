Nadi ready for Naitasiri clash

It’s an all-important match for Nadi Rugby hosting Naitasiri at its home ground in Prince Charles Park in round seven of the Skipper Cup.

The two sides last met in April last year where the Highlanders took the Farebrother Trophy from the Jetsetters at the same venue.

Nadi Manager, Epeli Qoro says it is a much-anticipated clash as it will allow the coaches to gauge players for the Farebrother challenge in round nine.

“We are well prepared for that because that’s our preparation for the Farebrother in the next two weeks. We are really expecting a good game against Naitasiri”

The win against Rewa last weekend has hyped the team up for this Saturday’s showdown.

The two teams battle it out at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC TV.

In other matches, Rewa hosts Suva at Burebasaga Ground, Tailevu meets Northland at Ratu Cakobau Park and Namosi takes on Nadroga at Thompson Park in Navua.