Nadi out to settle scores: Tuisese 

Naitasiri is expecting a cracker of a match when it faces Nadi today in round 7 of the Skipper Cup at Prince Charles Park.

The two teams last faced each other in April last year at the same venue where Naitasiri took the Farebrother Trophy away from Nadi.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says, that win is water under the bridge now but they know Nadi is still hurting from the loss.

“Nadi I think is going to want to settle the score with us. They’ll be out gunning for revenge for losing the Cup but for us, the preparation is just like every week, we’ll just work on getting our basics right, sticking to our game plan, and sticking to our discipline in the game.”

Tuisese hopes his men will maintain their discipline today as they’ve been copping cards in almost all the matches played so far.

Today’s clash kicks off at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC TV.

In other matches, Rewa hosts Suva at Burebasaga Ground, Nadroga takes on Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua and Tailevu battles Northland at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.