Nadi names Farebrother team

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 16, 2021 12:54 pm
Action from the Nadi vs Rewa match [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Defending Inkk Farebrother Trophy champions Nadi will be banking on a young side when they defend its title tomorrow against Naitasiri.

The team has named a young side, with only a few experienced players like Naulia Dawai, Turuva Lumelume, Ron Katonivere, Jolame Luvevou and Maikeli Sivo.

Nadi Rugby Chair Sekove Tuilakeba says they have to focus on themselves first.

“But for us we have our local boys that came through our Nadi rugby club and also our franchise back in 2018 when we started so it’s bearing all the fruits now”

Nadi is currently second on the Skipper points table and they will play Naitasiri on Saturday at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

In other matches on Saturday at 3pm, Northland faces Tailevu, Nadroga meets Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua and Suva battles Rewa at Burebasaga ground at 3pm on Saturday.

Team list: Ron Katonivere, Maikeli Sivo, Joseva Nadolo, Turuva Lumelume, Asivurusi Naliga, Jolame Luvevou, Vilive Miramira, Ratu Napolioni Dawai, Anasa Vuatalevu, Sela Toga, Jiutasa Nave, Vilive Aria, Orisi Erenavula, Solomoni Tavai, Tevita Mociu.

Reserves: Joseph Koroivueti, Tomasi Nawaqa, Isaia Namote, Vilikesa Biletawa, Ilisoni Galala, Kolaia Bucalevu, Vilikesa Driu, Navitai Tuilawa.

