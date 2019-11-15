Nadi is next Farebrother challenger

The Nadi rugby side will now be able to challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

This follows Namosi’s 21-3 win over Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday.

Looking at the final three Skipper Cup rounds, Suva and Tailevu will also have a chance to challenge the Farebrother.

Article continues after advertisement

If Nadi beats Namosi on the 17th of this month then Tailevu will be the final challenger a week later.

However, if Namosi retains the trophy against Nadi, the Skipper Cup champions, Suva is going to be the last challenger.

Namosi’s final home game this season is against Suva.

Looking at next weekend’s Skipper Cup round 12 draws, Naitasiri hosts Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga will play Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka tackles Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa takes on Tailevu in Lautoka.