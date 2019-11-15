Nadi is a champion team says Suva Manager

The Ram Sami Suva side hopes they will not make the same mistake against Nadi today at Lawaqa Park.

Suva defeated Nadi 20-15 in round three, however, they had to dig deep in the last quarter of the match for the win.

Team Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they can’t afford to do the same thing again today.

“We played in our last game, they played superbly and they mesmerized most of our strategies in our last game and we managed to come out winners in the last 20 minutes of the last game but I think thanks to our very good front row and lockers and that’s what also we will be replicating this week”.

Suva hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 5:30pm today.

Tomorrow at 3pm, Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga battles Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Lautoka meets Yasawa at Churchill Park.

You can watch the Naitasiri/Namosi clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV tomorrow.