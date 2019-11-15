Nadi going into Skipper Cup as underdogs

The Nadi rugby team will be going into the Skipper Cup clash against Yawasa on July 25th as underdogs.

Nadi is aware that Yasawa is still new to the premier division and will be one of the team to beat.

The jetsetters have been preparing for the competition since December.

Article continues after advertisement

Club treasurer Jeff Tamata says they will approach each game as a final and will not underestimate any team.

“We know that they are a very strong team and we will be going in as the underdogs in that game. On the other end, Nadi has been in the senior category for all this years and it should be a very interesting game.”

The two teams will face off at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 25th of this month.