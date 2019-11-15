Nadi focus on their forwards

Maintaining a strong forward pack is something the Nadi Rugby team hopes to iron before they face Suva on Saturday.

The Jetsetters head into round three of the Skipper Cup competition with a win and a loss.

The side knows it will not be an easy task taking on the defending Skipper Cup Champions.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi team manager Samu Navale says improving on their scrums and set pieces can be a game-changer for the team.

“Actually we were always wanting to improve on our forwards especially our scrums. That is the area that we are working on for the past few years. Hopefully, we will improve on that when we meet again.”

Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, Tailevu will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park while Namosi faces Naitasiri in the Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thompson Park in Navua on Saturday.

In other matches, Lautoka meets Yasawa tomorrow at Prince Charles Park at 5pm.