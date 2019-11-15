Nadi expects tough Yasawa side

The Nadi rugby side is expecting a different Yasawa side in their first Skipper Cup clash on the 25th of this month.

Yasawa was promoted to the premier competition after defeating Lautoka 22-20 in the 2019 Vodafone Vanua Championship final.

The Jetsetters are wary of what Yasawa can do on game-day and Nadi rugby treasurer Jeff Tamata says it’s crucial for the players to be physically and mentally fit.

“Yasawa is a very good team. They’re the champions from the Vanua competition last year and they’ve also got 7s national reps released to play for them this year.”

Nadi takes on Yasawa on the 25th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Meanwhile Nadi is expected to face Namosi in a friendly match on Friday.