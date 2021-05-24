Nadi expecting a physical battle from Namosi

The Nadi Rugby side is expecting a physical battle upfront with Namosi when they clash in the Skipper Cup this weekend.

Assistant coach Cohan Politini says Namosi has one of the biggest forward packs in the competition and they will try and use that on the day.

However Politini says their main aim is to remain unbeaten.

“We are careful in our confidence but we have to positive and there’s only 8 good teams there and every week it’s like a final for us so that’s how we treat every game.”

Politi says the weather has also been favorable for training however they are expecting heavy conditions in Navua.

He adds they are just preparing well and will do their talking on the field.

Namosi will host Nadi on Saturday at 3pm at Thompson Park.