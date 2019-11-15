Nadi ends Namosi’s unbeaten run in the Skipper Cup

Nadi has ended Namosi’s unbeaten run in the Skipper Cup competition at Prince Charles Park with a 29-12 win.

After winning their last five games, Namosi’s winning streak was ended by a fired up Nadi side.

The Jetsetters came into the match as the bottom placed team on the standings but they managed to rattle the competition leaders throughout the match.

Namosi came back strongly in the last quarter of the match but it was not enough as Nadi held on until the final whistle.

In other results, the Namosi women’s team secured their first win defeating Nadi women 19-15 while in the Under 19 grade, Namosi defeated Nadi 24-10.

Looking at the matches tomorrow, Tailevu will face Naitasiri at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Other games tomorrow at 3pm will see Suva taking on Lautoka at Churchill Park and Nadroga hosts Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.